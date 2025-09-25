At least 15 New Zealanders detained amid US immigration crackdown

Home / New ZealandAt least 15 New Zealanders detained amid US immigration crackdown RNZ25 Sep, 2025 11:52 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditUS President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation effort in US history, ultimately deporting all foreign nationals living in the country without permission. Photo / Getty ImagesUS President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation effort in US history, ultimately deporting all foreign nationals living in the country without permission. Photo / Getty ImagesBy RNZThere are at least 15 New Zealanders currently in detention in the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) says.The Trump administration has been implementing a nationwide crackdown on migrants since taking office in January. MFAT said it knew of 15 people in detention, but could not provide further information for privacy reasons. They were not being held in an immigration facility, an MFAT spokesperson said.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.It was not immediately clear whether the detained New Zealanders had been caught up in immigration policy changes.The ministry confirmed yesterday that it was helping one New Zealander in detention.While much of the US crackdown has focused on the Latino community, foreign nationals from other countries, such as South Korea, have also been targeted.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.Last month, New Zealander Sarah Shaw and her 6-year-old son were returned to their home in Washington state after a problem with her paperwork on the US-Canada border.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from New ZealandAucklandEmergency unfolding at Auckland Airport, vehicles drive onto international tarmac26 Sep 12:00 AMNew ZealandHawke's Bay could hit September high of 24C25 Sep 11:58 PMNew ZealandLatest farmgate milk payout a 'fantastic result' – Feds25 Sep 11:34 PMSponsoredPoor sight leaving kids vulnerable22 Sep 01:23 AMAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.