US President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation effort in US history, ultimately deporting all foreign nationals living in the country without permission. Photo / Getty Images

At least 15 New Zealanders detained amid US immigration crackdown

By RNZ

There are at least 15 New Zealanders currently in detention in the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) says.

The Trump administration has been implementing a nationwide crackdown on migrants since taking office in January.

MFAT said it knew of 15 people in detention, but could not provide further information for privacy reasons.

They were not being held in an immigration facility, an MFAT spokesperson said.