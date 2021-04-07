At least 12 youths in custody after Hamilton street brawl

Twelve people in custody after mass brawl in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

At least 12 youths were taken into custody following a mass brawl in Hamilton today.

Police received reports of "mass disorder" on Hamilton's Bryce and Anglesea streets at 3.46pm, a police spokeswomen said.

The large group was made up of mostly youths had congregated outside the entrance to the Hamilton Transport Centre, the spokeswoman said.

Multiple units were deployed and police worked to separate those involved.

"At least 12 youths were taken in to custody for offences related to fighting in a public place and will be referred to Youth Aid."

Although police were not aware of any injuries, TVNZ reported that one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

Hundreds of youths in casual clothes and dressed in different school uniforms were seen throwing punches at each other, Stuff reported.

Video footage of the incident shows many people dispersed across footpaths and streets.

Several police cars could be seen blocking the road.

At least 10 officers could be seen lined up and blocking another road.