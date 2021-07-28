At least 11 cats killed in house fire in East Auckland

Emergency servies were called to tackle a house fire in Golflands, also the site of a cat rescue. 11 cats were killed in the fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Animal rescue services have been brought in to help at a house fire in East Auckland, after dozens of cats were caught up in the blaze.

Fire crews are at a property in Golflands after a fire broke just after 10.30am.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Daniel Nicholson, said the property is a cat rescue and a number of cats were inside at the time.

"We have a request to the SPCA to assist," he said.

A cat outside a property in Golflands, East Auckland, where a fire started this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A member of the Fire Service at the scene said at least 11 cats were dead and up to 12 cats had been rescued, but had suffered smoke inhalation and had been whisked away for treatment.

A photographer at the scene said all the windows are black and he could see cages inside.

Firefighters could also be seen with scratches on their arms.

The fire was small, Nicholson said.

However, just before 12.30pm, one fire engine remained on site and a fire investigator had arrived to ascertain how the blaze started.

A spokeswoman for the SPCA confirmed that staff had been at the scene to offer assistance.

"We are here to support the owner in any way we can."