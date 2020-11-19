Astronomical interest in Christchurch 'spaceship' house with nearly 100,000 views

The owner had fielded inquiries from Mexico, Germany, the UK, United States and domestically. Photo / Supplied

You could say interest has been astronomical or out of this world, as the sale process for the last remaining Futuro "spaceship" house in Christchurch gets ready for lift off.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has fielded inquiries from Mexico, Germany, the UK, United States and domestically, while the listing on Trade Me had generated 95,854 views by Tuesday afternoon.

He plans to consider offers of more than $300,000 for the Finnish-designed and Christchurch-constructed residential oddity, a valuation based on the fact a Futuro was sold to Tasmania's Museum of New and Old Art (MONA) in Hobart three years ago for $260,000.

The sale deadline is set for December 5.

This Futuro has been in storage for more than a decade after the owner inherited the quirky accommodation - which was popular briefly during the 1970s - from his step-grandmother. She had lived in the then Bexley-based house from 1995 to 2005.

One of 12 Futuro houses built in the city, the owner thought it could accommodate a family of four, though it might better serve as an extension to an existing home, or perhaps an Airbnb.

"I hadn't been interested in selling it, it's just been personal circumstances... the amount of work I've got on at the moment I just feel it's time that it probably finds a new home with somebody who can celebrate its awesomeness," the owner said.

Starnews.co.nz