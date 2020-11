Police have confirmed a person has died after colliding with a tree on Omihi Rd. Photo / NZ Herald

A person is dead following a serious crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency Services were called to Omihi Rd just before 5.30am to reports a person was trapped after their car collided with a tree.

Fire crews from Amberley, Waipara and Scargill attended the scene.

Police have confirmed the driver has died.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area with diversions in place.