Asteroid to be named after Ngāi Tahu leader Tahu Potiki

Professor Rodolfo Stavenhagen (right) with Ngai Tahu CEO Tahu Pitoki during a powhiri to welcome the UN special rapporteur on human rights and fundamental freedoms of indigenous peoples to Tuahiwi Marae near Christchurch in 2005. Photo / NZME

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) centre has approved an asteroid to be named after former Ngāi Tahu leader Tahu Potiki.

Director of Otago Museum and astronomer Dr Ian Griffin revealed in a tweet today that asteroid 101462 was to receive its new name, following its discovery in 1998.

He wrote: "Delighted that the IAU WGSBN have approved a proposal I made to name asteroid (101462) I discovered back in 1998 after someone who I greatly admired and is sadly missed."

Tahu Potiki (1966–2019) was a significant Māori leader who served as chief executive of South Island iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

The leader was said to be staunch and his business stature led him to be included on a power list of influential people in The Press in 2005.

In November 2014, Potiki was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease, receiving a liver transplant in 2017. He died in 2019 aged 52.

Potiki has been described as a man whose legacy lives on, a man with big dreams and big opinions who left big shoes to fill.