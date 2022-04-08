Police and St John Ambulance attended the incident outside St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton.

Two people have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault at Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate School this afternoon.

One of the two people was arrested, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services were called to Hukanui Rd in Chartwell, Hamilton, about 3.20pm.



"Police responded and assisted St John Ambulance, following which two people were transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries," the spokesman said.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, he said.

St Paul's headmaster Ben Skeen said police were dealing with the incident that occurred at the front of school property this afternoon.

"All students and staff are safe," he said.

"Our school counselling team is available for any individuals who may have been affected."

The police spokesman said he could not say if the person taken into custody had been charged.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald they sent one ambulance and two managers to the scene.

"Please refer all other inquiries to police," the spokeswoman said.