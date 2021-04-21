Ashburton horror crash: Last moments of mum, baby and toddler scrutinised during Coroner's inquest into 2019 fatal

Chante Harmer and two of her six children were killed in a motor vehicle accident in Ashburton. Photo / supplied

Chante Harmer and two of her six children were killed in a motor vehicle accident in Ashburton. Photo / supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A Coroner has heard details of a horror crash in Mid Canterbury that killed a mother of seven and her two youngest children - a baby and toddler.

Chante Alissa Harmer, 30, died alongside her 19-month-old Te Awanuiarangi Shayelous-Jay Matenga Tapiata-Harmer and 8-month-old Wysdom Amara Francis Tony Jane Tapiata-Harmer after their car collided with another vehicle on April 1, 2019, near Ashburton.

The family was travelling in a green Holden Astra, heading north along Hepburns Rd, which is controlled by give way signs.

Their vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger heading west along Mitcham Rd.

Harmer's car was torn in half in the crash.

A fourth person in Harmer's vehicle - a teenager - suffered critical injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

An inquest into the crash began this morning in the Ashburton District Court before Coroner Marcus Elliot.

The Coroner is set to hear from representatives from the police, New Zealand Transport Agency, Ashburton District Council and family members of those involved in the fatal crash.

The Herald is at the inquest and will report on proceedings.

Harmer was a much loved mother of seven.

The crash was the second tragedy for the family, who lost a son in 2006 to cot death.