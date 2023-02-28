As sunshine finally arrives, at least 19 Auckland beaches remain off-limits

While the bummer summer may have stopped many of us from heading to the beach, at least 19 beaches remain off-limits as the weather improves. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While the bummer summer may have stopped many of us from heading to the beach, at least 19 beaches remain off-limits as the weather improves.

Auckland’s water quality monitor Safeswim has raised black “do not swim” flags at eleven beaches, and 15 red “swimming not advised” flags across the city after sewage and debris entered waterways.

Authorities say people should continue keeping away from the city’s west coast beaches and anyone trying to get to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū would be “turned away”.

Herne Bay, Home Bay, St Mary’s Bay, Judges Bay, Te Tinana, Kohimarama Beach, Māngere Bridge, French Bay, Soldiers Bay, Beach Haven and Narrow Neck are all under black flags.

St Heliers, Forsters Bay, Titarangi, Green Bay, Lynfield Cove, Grannys Bay, Onere Point Beach Reserve, Coxs Bay, Taipari Strand, Chapman Strand, Christmas Beach, Wairau Outlet, Waiake Beach, Okoromai Bay and Little Oneroa Lagoon are under red flags.

However, those hoping for a dip are still in luck. Most Waiheke Island beaches are green, along with eastern beaches and most of the North Shore.

One forecaster promised 10 days of sunshine ahead for the city and the wider North Island.



