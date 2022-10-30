Arrowdown death: Police make appeal to help identify luggage

Police have issued this photograph of 51-year-old Wai Ming Lai, who died after collapsing in Arrowtown's historic Chinese Settlement. Photo / Supplied

Mystery still surrounds a visitor from Hong Kong who died after collapsing in bush on a walking track near the historic Arrowtown Chinese Settlement.

Police are now appealing for the public to help identify the whereabouts of 51-year-old Wai Ming Lai's luggage.

Lai has been identified as a Hong Kong national who arrived in New Zealand from his home country on July 27.

Most of the visitor's other details, including his actions in Queenstown and around New Zealand, are still a mystery.

At about 9.30am on Saturday police received reports a man had been found unconscious in Sawpit Gully near the Chinese Settlement.

Police and medical personnel tried to revive him, but they were unable.

Police said in a statement today that they have located his next of kin and are now working to establish his last movements, including where he may have been staying.

Police believe his luggage, a large silver hard-shell suitcase is a vital piece in solving his puzzle and is appealing to anyone who might come across it.

Wai Ming Lai's luggage. Photo / Supplied

It is thought this will likely be at his place of accommodation.

It is believed he arrived in Queenstown on October 18 or 19 and may have paid in cash.

If you have met Lai, accommodated him, or know any information about him, police ask that you contact them on 105 quoting file 221022/7761.