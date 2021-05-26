Arrests after Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob tangi stops traffic

Police are appealing for public help after numerous reports of traffic offending following a large tangi for a senior Mongrel Mob member. Photo / NZME

26 May, 2021 12:22 AM 2 minutes to read

Police are appealing for public help after numerous reports of traffic offending following a large tangi for a senior Mongrel Mob member. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for help from the public after numerous reports of traffic offending following a large Hawke's Bay tangi for a senior Mongrel Mob member.

Hundreds of gang members joined the procession on State Highway 2 on Tuesday afternoon after a service was held at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngati Kahungunu ki Heretaunga.

Hawke's Bay area commander inspector Lincoln Sycamore said police are appealing for the public's help after the tangi caused "significant congestion" on SH2, south of Pakipaki.

Sycamore said after monitoring the situation, a team has been dedicated to follow up reports of various traffic offences including dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction (burn-outs).

"Initial enquiries suggest some motorists engaged in dangerous behaviour that put themselves and others at risk."

Several of those involved in the tangi procession have been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Sycamore said police have a significant amount of video footage of the procession, but would like to hear from anyone who may have recorded anything of note on SH2.

"We want to reassure the community that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads and offenders will be held accountable."

"Police will continue to investigate and take action against those identified as being responsible for any offending."

Anyone who witnessed concerning behaviour on SH2 on Tuesday is urged to contact police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.