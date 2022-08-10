Michael Hill, Takapuna, was ram-raided earlier this month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a number of robberies across Auckland.

Police carried out a search warrant at an address in Henderson where they located a significant amount of jewellery that is believed to have been stolen from Michael Hill stores across several different burglaries

Further searches unearthed stolen liquor and tobacco, a stolen car, a stolen motorbike, and cannabis packaged for supply at the address, a police spokesperson said.

The alleged offender is due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court today charged with the aggravated robbery of the Fifth Avenue Jewellers in Takapuna on April 20, the aggravated robbery of Michael Hill Takapuna on June 16 and the burglary at Super Liquor Sunnybrae on August 9.

The spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing to establish the origins of some of the jewellery and further charges are under consideration.