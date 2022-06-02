Arrest made after baby's death in Napier

Hawke's Bay police have charged a 27-year-old man following the death of a 3-month-old Napier child. Photo NZME

A man has been charged with manslaughter relating to the death of a three-month-old boy who died after receiving life-threatening injuries in Napier almost 18 months ago.

Police Eastern District Child Protection Team leader Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said the baby was flown from Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings to Starship Children's Hospital on March 20 last year, with life-threatening injuries allegedly received at a Napier address.

The infant's condition deteriorated and he died three days later.

The 27-year-old accused is due to appear in Napier District Court next Wednesday.

