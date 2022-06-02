A photo taken after the incident showed the child with blood on his shirt. Photo / Supplied

A photo taken after the incident showed the child with blood on his shirt. Photo / Supplied

A couple have appeared in court after an alleged assault in a Hastings park which left a 3-year-old child bloodied.

The couple's appearance before a registrar in the Hastings District Court followed an incident at a playground in Cornwall Park on Monday, in which a man holding a child was allegedly assaulted.

A man appeared on two charges: common assault and assaulting a child.

A woman, who identified herself in court as the man's partner, was charged with common assault.

Both were granted interim name suppression when they appeared on Friday, and were remanded on bail to appear in court again on June 28.

A bail condition prohibited them from associating with the alleged victims.

A photo showing the boy with blood on his shirt was published online after the incident.

A community hui has been called in Hastings for June 6 to discuss the playground incident, and other concerns raised by people planning to attend, including community violence and family violence, drugs, gangs and homelessness.