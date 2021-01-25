Arrest in central Auckland dairy gunpoint robbery

A man is due in court after a gunpoint robbery at a central Auckland store at the weekend. Photo / Chris Steel

A 30-year-old man has been charged after "an extremely frightening" daylight robbery at an inner-city Auckland dairy at the weekend.

Police say the man, who faces a charge of aggravated robbery, is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

It follows the robbery of the Vincent Mini Mart in Auckland's CBD on Saturday afternoon.

A teenage shopworker on his first weekend shift was allegedly robbed by a man who pointed a gun and demanded money.

The robber allegedly left with a sum of cash.

Police said they hoped the arrest would provide victims with some degree of comfort following an "extremely frightening incident".