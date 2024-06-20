This incredible show will light up the Rotorua Lakefront as part of the Aronui Arts Festival this Matariki.

Delegates attending this week’s Meetings trade show conference in Rotorua were treated to a sneak peek of a spectacular drone light show - showcasing what locals will have in store next week to celebrate Matariki.

Last night’s preview was hosted by Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival at the Rotorua Airport to more than 400 people. The audience stood in awe as moving lights blinked on and off creating shapes in the sky.

Matariki drone show. Photo / Andrew Warner

Created by Māori artists Cian Elyse White (Ngāti Pikiao) and Mataia Keepa (Ngāti Whakaue) the show tells stories of the significance of the Matariki star cluster.

Collaborating with Perth-based drone company First Lights, it was their experience working with Aboriginal associate producer, Ilona McGuire, that connected Aronui to them.

“The oldest indigenous people in the world and the youngest coming together to collaborate on a story about the stars and about the environment,” White said.





“There’s only ever been one drone show in New Zealand, to my knowledge, that was a halftime of a Chiefs game in March.

“We’re a world first in that we have reo (language) Māori, waiata (song) Māori and purakau Māori which is Māori stories and matauranga Matariki”.

Cian Elyse White pitched the concept for the Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone to their board in June 2023.

White said a highlight for her in the show was the sound design.

“Indigenous animals, the flora and fauna that we saw in the sky, like that’s never been done. It’s native to Aotearoa.”

Looking forward to the main event on the Rotorua Lakefront next week she says the drone show is an innovative way to share matauranga Māori stories.

“Utilising modern paradigms, utilising technology - whether we like it or not, we’re evolving and technology, it’s one of the ways of the future,” she said.

“We’re really hoping that Matariki can travel the world and around Aotearoa to other festivals, but also internationally because even though it’s about Matariki, it’s suitable for more than just winter.

“It talks about native flora, fauna and it talks about our connection to the stars and our loved ones who have passed.”

Image 1 of 5 : Matariki drone show. Photo / Andrew Warner

White said the show at the Rotorua Lakefront will be run by volunteers and they were still looking for people in the lead up to next week.

“It’s sometimes a lot of work trying to convince people that this is worthwhile and funders often need to see it before they believe it.”

White said “the mantra is opposite for me, I believe it before I see it.”

RotoruaNZ marketing manager Hayden Marriner said “Everyone needs to be at our Lakefront on the evenings it’s showing to see this one-of-a-kind Indigenous, contemporary art experience.

“It’s free for our community and its value is priceless. It is moving beyond words, storytelling at its best.”

If you would like to volunteer for the light show click here or go the the Aronui Indigenous Festival Facebook page.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.