The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook remains on hold and Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction following an incident at a Cup Day party last year.

Police are investigating after a shop attendant was attacked in an armed robbery at an Auckland dairy.

Police said a group of weapon-carrying offenders entered a superette on St Georges Rd, Avondale, just before 4pm and stole numerous items before fleeing the area.

The shop attendant was struck by an offender during the raid but didn’t need further medical attention, police said.

“Police are making inquiries to identify the offenders at present.”