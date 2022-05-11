Armed police swarm Auckland suburb in search for person of interest

A person of interest fled from officers in Glen Eden before being tracked and taken into custody by armed offenders squad officers in Massey. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man has been taken into custody after armed offenders squads searched for a person of interest in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police said the individual fled officers in a vehicle in Glen Eden at about 7pm and was tracked to a Massey property.

"The vehicle was tracked by Eagle to an address in Massey, and Police are making enquiries to locate them."

A witness told the Herald there were several police cars and road closures in place.

Police said the armed offenders squad (AOS) are at the scene "as a precaution".

Residents on social media reported hearing loud bangs at around 9pm.

Just before 10.30pm police said one person had been taken into custody and charges are yet to be confirmed.

- More to come.