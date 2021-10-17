Armed police surround Head Hunters' West Auckland gang headquarters

Armed police have surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in West Auckland.

A witness to the scene says about a dozen police officers are demanding the gang members come out of their base at gunpoint.

It's understood the incident is connected to a shooting in New Lynn this afternoon.

"They've surrounded the Head Hunters base and they're demanding they come out one by one at gunpoint.

"They're coming out with their arms up."

The Herald has sought comment from police.