Armed police responding to two firearms incidents across Auckland tonight

Police have responded to three firearm incidents in Auckland tonight. Photo / NZME

Armed police are responding to two firearms incidents tonight across Auckland.

One incident in Gulf Harbour related to a firearm being pointed from the same vehicle at addresses.

A second and unrelated incident took place in Avondale.

"These reports relate to people in a moving car allegedly presenting a firearm," a police spokesman said.

Police received reports of two men pointing a gun at an occupant of an Avondale Rd address about 7pm.

"The men reportedly left shortly after. Police are in attendance and speaking with the occupants to confirm what has happened."

Police confirmed no shots had been fired and no one has been injured.

Two further incidents have been reported in Gulf Harbour and Army Bay. Both involved the same vehicle, which police are trying to locate.