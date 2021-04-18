Website of the Year

New Zealand

Armed police responding to incident in Christchurch

Police are responding to an incident in Yaldhurst, Christchurch. George Heard

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Police are responding to an incident in Christchurch this morning.

Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area.

A reporter at the scene said a young boy was taken away by police.

Police have been approached for comment.

