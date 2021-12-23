Armed police responding to firearms incident in Auckland suburb

Armed police have responded to a firearms incident in Mt Roskill.

Police are tonight responding to a firearms incident in Mt Roskill, Auckland.

An eyewitness told the Herald they understood that one person had died while as many as three others were injured in what is believed to be a shooting in Glass Rd.

Of those injured, one person is believed to be in a critical condition, while two others are in a serious condition.

According to the witness, a dozen armed officers are at a property on Glass Rd.

A man has just been rushed out from the property on a stretcher and taken to one of three ambulances.

The road has been cordoned off and a helicopter is circling overhead.

Police confirmed they had received a report of a firearms incident in Glass Rd, Mt Roskill at 9:30pm. They told the Herald they were seeking more information.

- More to come