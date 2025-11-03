Mental health crisis: Wait times for distressed callers more than double as urgent calls for help rise

Although the number of mental health crisis calls has decreased in recent years, those that are urgent are rising, particularly for Māori and young people.

While the number of crises in police settings decreased between 2020 and 2024, each year Māori were involved in more than half of those incidents.

The decrease in mental health calls overall is not due to lower demand, but system constraints and the increasing complexity of the distress and needs of those requiring help.

“We heard that people are reaching out for crisis support when the distress they are experiencing is compounding due to an increase in the complexity of social needs, and that the health system is not designed, resourced, or equipped to respond appropriately,” the report said.

Crisis teams had to use a wide range of skills and were often working at the top of their capacity, it said.

“Due to the increasing complexity of distress and needs of the people they are supporting, they told us they are often only able to respond to ‘the worst-case scenario’.”

The report celebrated the use of co-response teams - a mix of police, mental health professionals, paramedics, and other providers that respond to mental health call-outs.

The scheme was first trialled in 2020 and boosted by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey earlier this year as part of a shift away from police-led responses to mental health call-outs.

The Government has set several mental health targets, including swifter access to mental health and addiction specialists, shorter mental health stays in emergency departments, and more focus on early intervention and prevention.

Peer support workers in emergency departments were also a sign of progress, the report said. As of last month, all three major hospitals in Auckland have mental health peer support workers.

What the report recommends:

That Health NZ develops a nationally cohesive, networked crisis response system by June 30, 2027 with these key points:

24/7 phone-based crisis support in every district and virtual options, crisis community teams, crisis cafés, crisis respite, acute alternatives, as well as inpatient services when needed.

Youth-specific, peer-led, and kaupapa Māori options.

Be led by lived experience, embed peer support, be culturally responsive, rights-based, and trauma responsive.

Ensure the provision of a timely and compassionate response as well as safe and welcoming places to go.

Health NZ to progress shorter-term actions by June 30, 2026 that:

Enable nationwide access to 24/7 phone-based crisis support.

Develop clear, consistent pathways to crisis services from primary care.

Evaluate the outcomes and impact of peer support in ED and crisis cafés.

