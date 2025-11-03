Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Big changes to Navy after Manawanui sinking as court martial decision looms

David Fisher
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Minister of Defence Judith Collins, KC, Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, and President of the Court of Inquiry, Commodore Melissa Ross, will speak to the report.

The Royal NZ Navy is undergoing a major overhaul following the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui off Samoa last year, the Herald understands.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has implemented major changes, including risk management training across the Navy and new training for senior leadership.

It has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save