Big changes to Navy after Manawanui sinking as court martial decision looms

The Royal NZ Navy is undergoing a major overhaul following the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui off Samoa last year, the Herald understands.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has implemented major changes, including risk management training across the Navy and new training for senior leadership.
It hasalso set up a new sea-readiness board called the New Zealand Defence Force Maritime Authority. It will oversee seaworthiness systems and ensure they are “safe to operate and operated safely”.
Further work is imminent. Improving training will be a strong focus: figuring out requirements for roles, the exact training individuals will need for those roles and keeping track of staff training histories.
The $100m navy ship Manawanui ran aground on a reef off Samoa on October 5 last year while carrying out a hydrographic survey, and sank the next day. All 75 people on board were rescued.
A Court of Inquiry investigation released in April found human error to be the root cause of the disaster, including navigational mistakes, training gaps in both crew and commanders, and confusion over how to turn the autopilot off as land approached.
NZDF offered no comment on the deeper structural reforms recommended by the the Court of Inquiry.
It included tightening control of readiness timelines and deployment approvals, rebuilding the hydrographic capability with clear roles and supervision, and standardising lifesaving equipment and drills across ship classes.
It also called for a clean-up of the Navy’s orders and procedures system to remove conflicting guidance, and action to address staff shortages and loss of experience that heighten operational risk.
The spokeswoman told the Herald the disciplinary investigation was the only additional inquiry being carried out.
She said it was unlikely the disciplinary investigation would find anything “substantially inconsistent” with the information the Court of Inquiry had.
She said it would be possible for the Court of Inquiry to be reopened, but “the threshold for doing so is very high and the new information would need to render the findings of the Court of Inquiry unsafe”.
