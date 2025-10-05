A Court of Inquiry investigation found human error and the failure to disengage an autopilot control has been confirmed as the root cause of the $100 million Navy ship grounding and sinking in the Pacific a year ago.

Any disciplinary proceedings that may arise were to be determined, but the NZDF advises that the investigation is reaching its closing stages, Peters said.

“We recognise the impact the sinking has had on local communities and acknowledge the disruption it caused.”

The ship struck a reef and caught fire before sinking off the Safata District coastline on the south side of Upolu.

HMNZS Manawanui motored into a reef off the coast of Samoa at a speed of 11 knots last October, travelling 365 metres after the initial impact and grounding multiple times along the way.

HMNZS Manawanui grounded off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, on October 5. Photo / Supplied

It took 10 minutes for the crew to regain full control of the ship’s propulsion system, when crew members disengaged the autopilot, the Court of Inquiry’s final report found.

Collins said at the time of the report’s release that the ship’s sinking was an “incredibly serious incident” but that in part thanks to numerous acts of bravery during the evacuation, New Zealand was fortunate it ended as a terrible rather than tragic event.

Collins said this “shouldn’t have happened”.

”Really bad things happen from time to time and hopefully it never happens to any other navy as well.”

In the days after the sinking, turtles were reported to have perished and a strong smell of oil was detected on Samoan beaches as fears mounted for the impact on sea life.

Village fishermen and a tour operator based on the southern coast of the island of Upolu, in Samoa, worked to clear debris that came from the New Zealand naval ship.

At the time, they also reported seeing oil slicks out near the reef and surrounding areas where the ship now lies.

A conservation survey of surrounding villages has found a number of sea turtles had already died at Sataoa Tai [village] and local fishermen reported oil had washed up on the beach at Sataoa Tai along with a strong smell of oil.

