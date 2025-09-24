The HMNZS Otago has been parked at Devonport Naval base since 2022. Photo / RNZ, Ian Telfer

‘Obsolete systems’ part of $35m reboot to fill in for sunk navy ship

The HMNZS Otago has been parked at Devonport Naval base since 2022. Photo / RNZ, Ian Telfer

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

After sinking the $100 million HMNZS Manawanui survey ship off Samoa 11 months ago, the Navy is spending $35m to start up a ship not used for three years.

The HMNZS Otago has been parked up at Devonport Naval base since 2022, when the navy ran too short of personnel to run it.

The Defence Force says getting the offshore patrol vessel going again will take till the middle of next year, followed by tests, before it can go back into service.

“The reactivation involves significant engineering work to replace obsolete systems and restore operational readiness,” it told RNZ.