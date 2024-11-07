Advertisement
Armed police arrest person inside parked ambulance at Waitākere Hospital after possible firearm spotted

Waitākere Hospital was forced into lockdown today after a firearm sighting in an ambulance. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been arrested after being spotted with what appeared to be a firearm at a West Auckland hospital, forcing the facility into lockdown.

Armed police responded to Waitākere Hospital shortly after 1pm after receiving a report of a person alone inside a parked ambulance with a possible firearm.

“The person was being transported to the hospital by ambulance staff, who observed the possible firearm in a bag,” police said.

“The hospital self-initiated a lockdown and police quickly took one person into custody without issue.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

An eyewitness told the Herald about four patrol cars and two officers with rifles were at the scene, blocking off car parks.

The police Eagle helicopter was also reportedly attending.

The witness said the hospital announced that the security incident was over just before 2pm.

He said police appeared to be leaving the scene.

Brad Healey, Health New Zealand Waitematā group director of operations, said the safety of “our people and patients is our top priority”.

“Earlier today Waitakere Hospital went into a temporary lockdown and NZ Police were in attendance.

“During this time, we worked closely with Hato Hone St John to ensure patients were diverted to North Shore Hospital to receive care,” Healey said.

He said the matter was being managed by police.

More to come

