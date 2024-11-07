Waitākere Hospital was forced into lockdown today after a firearm sighting in an ambulance. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been arrested after being spotted with what appeared to be a firearm at a West Auckland hospital, forcing the facility into lockdown.

Armed police responded to Waitākere Hospital shortly after 1pm after receiving a report of a person alone inside a parked ambulance with a possible firearm.

“The person was being transported to the hospital by ambulance staff, who observed the possible firearm in a bag,” police said.

“The hospital self-initiated a lockdown and police quickly took one person into custody without issue.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.