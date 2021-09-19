Armed police in West Auckland suburb of Glendene

Police were seen with guns. Photo / Supplied

Armed police are responding to an incident in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene.

A witness told the Herald they could see armed police officers outside their house.

He said there were about eight police cars parked on Norcross Ave outside the BP and more on Great North Rd.

"One blocking the top and one blocking out just by my house," the witness said.

A witness said they saw eight police cars. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a person who allegedly presented a firearm at another person at an address on Great North Rd at around 2.20pm.

A number of houses were cleared by police. However, no one was located and no firearms were located.

Armed police swarmed the same block of flats where 49-year-old Angela Joy Smith was stabbed to death last year.