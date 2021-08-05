Armed police in Papakura, residents urged to stay away

A crashed black SUV can be seen and armed police have cordoned off streets. Photo / Haydn Stewart

Armed police officers and the police Eagle helicopter have swarmed two streets in Papakura this morning.

A number of cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while police make inquiries.

A black SUV with extensive damage to the front can be see in the street.

Armed police are currently going door to door in the area.

"As this situation is still unfolding, no further information is available at this very early stage," a police statement said.

A passing motorist told the Herald there was a strong police presence on Settlement and Opaheke Roads just before midday, with "heaps of armed police in the area".

They could see at least 10 police cars from Settlement Rd.

POLICE ISSUE - OPAHEKE, PAPAKURA - 12:10PM

Due to a police issue there are currently cordons in place at multiple intersections in the Opaheke area in Papakura. Please delay your journey, avoid this area or expect diversions and traffic delays until further notice. ^TP pic.twitter.com/VBN1pYhe15 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 5, 2021

A large SUV car had also crashed on the corner of the two streets.

The Eagle helicopter was hovering over the area.

Cordons are in place at the following intersections:

• Great South Rd and Settlement Rd.

• Opaheke Rd and Alexander St.

• Opaheke Rd and Onslow Rd.

• King Edward Ave and Settlement Rd.

- More to come