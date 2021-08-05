Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Armed police in Papakura, residents urged to stay away

A crashed black SUV can be seen and armed police have cordoned off streets. Photo / Haydn Stewart

NZ Herald

Armed police officers and the police Eagle helicopter have swarmed two streets in Papakura this morning.

A number of cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while police make inquiries.

A black SUV with extensive damage to the front can be see in the street.

Armed police are currently going door to door in the area.

A crashed black SUV can be seen and armed police have cordoned off streets. Photo / Haydn Stewart
"As this situation is still unfolding, no further information is available at this very early stage," a police statement said.

A passing motorist told the Herald there was a strong police presence on Settlement and Opaheke Roads just before midday, with "heaps of armed police in the area".

They could see at least 10 police cars from Settlement Rd.

A large SUV car had also crashed on the corner of the two streets.

The Eagle helicopter was hovering over the area.

Cordons are in place at the following intersections:

• Great South Rd and Settlement Rd.
• Opaheke Rd and Alexander St.
• Opaheke Rd and Onslow Rd.
• King Edward Ave and Settlement Rd.

- More to come