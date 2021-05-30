Armed police in Judea: Cambridge Rd reopens, ambulance leaves scene

Armed police in Judea this morning. Photo / George Novak

Police closed a section of Cambridge Rd in Judea this morning due to an "ongoing police operation".

The cordon has now been lifted and the road is open to traffic.

Armed police were helping execute a search warrant at an address and were there as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said around 12 more Armed Offenders Squad members had arrived at the scene about 9am as well as an ambulance and a dog squad.

The ambulance has now left the scene.

Armed police on Cambridge Rd this morning. Photo / George Novak

Bangs from what sounded like flash grenades were also heard.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one ambulance was sent to the scene.

No arrests have been made at this stage, a police spokewoman said.

EARLIER: "Cambridge Rd is currently closed between Waihi Rd and Westminster Drive due to an ongoing police operation," police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Armed police in Judea. Photo / George Novak

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Bay of Plenty Times earlier that traffic was backed down to the lights by the kindergarten on Otumoetai Rd.

She said they had seen armed police at the Waihi Rd roundabout.

The woman said she was worried about school children as she always drove past children walking to school around the area.

More to come.