Armed police have been spotted on Gore Street in the Auckland CBD. Photo / Screenshot

Armed police have been spotted on Gore Street in the Auckland CBD. Photo / Screenshot

By RNZ

Armed police are guarding the entrance to an apartment complex on Gore Street in central Auckland.

An RNZ reporter saw about five police cars at the scene and a number of ambulances on Monday morning.

Two police officers were guarding the door of Auckland Harbour Suites, questioning witnesses or residents.

Police cars had arrived about 7.15am and officers armed with assault rifles made their way to the apartment building.

About 12 police officers with firearms were seen.

Two further ambulances arrived around 7.50am but there appeared to be no panic or rush.

RNZ’s reporter at the scene said police were talking to residents as they entered or left the building.

He said the situation seemed to be under control and there did not appear to be any danger to public.

More to come...