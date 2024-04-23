Armed police and the New Zealand Defence Force bomb squad have been inspecting an “item of concern” found at a property in Redwood, Christchurch, tonight. Photo / George Heard

Armed police and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) bomb squad are inspecting an “item of concern” found at a Christchurch address tonight.

It comes after police were conducting search warrants at two residential addresses on Grimseys Rd, Redwood, today in relation to ongoing investigations.

A photographer at the scene said the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron were in attendance, alongside a specialist search team, photographers and detectives.

A police spokesperson earlier said an “item of concern” was located during one of the search warrants and cordons were put in place “as a precaution”.

“However the item has since been made safe, and the cordons have been stood down,” police said.

Police and New Zealand Defence Force staff remain at the scene in Christchurch despite the item being made safe. Photo / George Heard





However, police and NZDF staff were still in attendance at the property.

“As it relates to an ongoing investigation, police are not in a position to go into further detail,” police said.

Nearby resident John Backus told a Herald photographer at the scene that police officers knocked on his door and told him not to leave his house because they had found “a device” during one of the search warrants.

Police cordons were earlier put in place but have since been removed. Photo / George Heard

“Half an hour after that they came and knocked on the door again and said I have to leave the house, because of said device,” he said.

Backus said officers told him they “couldn’t identify the objects inside” of the device.