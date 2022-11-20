Armed police catch man wanted in relation to a firearms incident in Auckland

Police have taken a man into custody in South Auckland in relation to a firearms incident earlier in the day.

The Armed Offenders Squad, nine police cars, and an ambulance swooped on a property at Orchard Rise in Rosehill tonight.

A photographer at the scene said police used a megaphone to tell the man that if he had a gun he should leave it on the ground and walk away from the weapon with his hands on his head.

Shortly after 9pm, two officers walked a man in handcuffs from the property to a waiting patrol car, the photographer said.

Police said the Armed Offenders Squad had been called to assist as a precaution, with the help of the police helicopter. A number of cordons were put in place.

The actions related to an incident earlier today where a firearm was sighted, police said.

Cordons will remain in place while Police finish clearing the scene. Police aim to lift these as soon as possible.



