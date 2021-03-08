Armed police called to West Auckland house after reports of gunshots and screaming

Armed police at the scene of a reported shooting incident in Henderson Valley, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police swooped in on a house in West Auckland after reports of gunshots going off before a man was heard screaming.

Up to 15 police officers and several squad cars converged on an area in Henderson Valley after reports of gunshots being fired at a property on Murillo Place.

Police confirmed they were called to the street about 11.30pm following reports of shots being fired.

"Armed police responded with Eagle [helicopter] and a dog section. The address was cordoned and a voice appeal carried out," a spokeswoman said.

"A male has come out and was taken into custody without incident."

Three firearms were seized from the property, police said, and a 43-year-old man was facing charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Gunshots before man heard screaming

Police were called to a house on Murillo Place in Henderson Valley, West Auckland, after reports of gunshots. Image / Google

A listener who called Newstalk ZB overnight said they could see a man lying on the ground. He had been screaming for about five minutes, they said.

A man told the Herald he had just arrived outside the nearby Gull petrol station, shortly after midnight, to see up to 10 police cars there.

Some officers could be seen armed with rifles.

"They turned out of the Gull then went down Border Road before walking down to the house involved.

"I was told to stay back for my own safety - I was standing behind a tree just watching."

The man said about 12.50am, he heard police officers yelling at a person he could not see.

"They were just saying: 'Get on the ground, get on the ground'! You couldn't really hear anything else because the Eagle (police helicopter) was circling overheard too."

The witness said neighbours who had come out to see what the commotion was about told him they had heard a man screaming after several "popping" sounds - thought to be gunshots - went off about 11.30pm.

The man involved is expected in Waitakere District Court today.