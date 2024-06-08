More than a dozen police vehicles and armed officers descended on suburban Papatoetoe overnight after a person was stabbed and critically injured.
A police spokesperson said they were called to Wallace Rd just after 9pm last night.
The spokesperson said armed police were sent to the scene as a precaution due to the “very little information” they initially had about the incident.
The Police Eagle helicopter could also be seen circling above the scene.
The critically injured person was sent to Middlemore Hospital and is now in a stable condition.
“We know that the two people are known to each other and that there is no risk to the public,” the spokesperson said.
“There are currently two scenes to work through.
“There will be a police presence at both addresses.”
Police were speaking to witnesses overnight while the road was closed. It has since reopened.