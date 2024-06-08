Advertisement
Armed police called to stabbing in Papatoetoe Auckland, person critically injured

Armed Police stand guard at the scene of a critical stabbing on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe. Photo /Hayden Woodward.

More than a dozen police vehicles and armed officers descended on suburban Papatoetoe overnight after a person was stabbed and critically injured.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Wallace Rd just after 9pm last night.

The spokesperson said armed police were sent to the scene as a precaution due to the “very little information” they initially had about the incident.

Armed Police stand guard at the scene of a critical stabbing on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward 09 June 2024
The Police Eagle helicopter could also be seen circling above the scene.

The critically injured person was sent to Middlemore Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

“We know that the two people are known to each other and that there is no risk to the public,” the spokesperson said.

Police at the scene of a critical stabbing on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
“There are currently two scenes to work through.

“There will be a police presence at both addresses.”

Police were speaking to witnesses overnight while the road was closed. It has since reopened.








