Armed police including a specialist search group descended on a rural Waikato property in the early hours of this morning.

Police could be seen digging up “large white tubs” during the search of a rural Pōkeno property, a witness said.

Police blocked off Razorback Rd shortly after 5am and a spokesperson said “specialist teams” were making inquiries.

A Herald photographer at the scene said the armed officers were “wearing chemical coveralls over their tactical gear”.