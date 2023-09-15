Armed police are looking for a wanted person in West Auckland this afternoon.

The incident is understood to be near Waikumete Cemetery in Glendene, and a section of Great North Rd was earlier closed between Hepburn and Sabulite roads.

However, the “roads have now been cleared” and buses are running as normal, Auckland Transport tweeted.

Police said they were looking for a person they wanted to arrest.

“Police are in the Glendene area making inquiries for a person who is wanted to arrest. Investigations will remain ongoing this afternoon to locate the person. We want to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community at this stage.”

Police earlier blocked off part of Great North Rd near Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland today as a result of an incident, with armed police in the area.

In a post on social media, a person said they had heard sirens and the police Eagle helicopter “has been circling for a while now”.

Another person said on social media they’d seen up to 15 police cars heading to the area.