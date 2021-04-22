Armed police at firearms incident in Maraenui, Napier

Armed police were called to Masefield and Geddis Aves on Friday. Photo / NZME

Police were late this afternoon still investigating a report which saw armed police on the streets outside two suburban properties in Napier today.

It stemmed from a call to police about 10.40am reporting possible firing of shots.

Armed police went to Masefield Ave, Maraenui, and patrolled an area between the intersections with Geddis Ave and Wordsworth Cres, and some traffic was stopped from going through the area. Other armed staff were seen as far away as the intersection of Longfellow and Percy Spiller Aves.

Armed police also went to an address in Geddis Ave, between the intersections of Bledisloe Rd and Lister Cres, and emerged with two people who, according to media staff, were detained but later released without charge.

Staff said later during the events, which stretched more than an hour and a half, police believed there was no risk to public safety, although a resident of Masefield Ave said some people were told to stay inside and keep safe in the early stages.

There were no reports of injuries and while there was some traffic stoppage in both Masefield and Geddis Aves, there had been no cordon.