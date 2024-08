The Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team responded to the scene armed as a precaution.

Three people have been arrested after police officers were shot at in Palmerston North today.

The shots were fired after police spotted a vehicle of interest in Highbury.

“Luckily, no one was injured,” police said.

Cordons were put in place and further police officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team, responded to the scene armed as a precaution.