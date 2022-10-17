Armed police arrest man after police chase, school in lockdown

Armed police swarmed the streets of Palmerston North today, causing a local school to go into lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle fled from police at 2.40pm before being tracked to Bourke St.

The occupants fled on foot after abandoning the vehicle at 3pm, one man was arrested soon after by police who also recovered a firearm.

The spokeswoman said police were making inquiries to locate a second occupant of the vehicle.

A local school close by, Central Normal School, was placed into lockdown at 3.20pm from police direction.

In a statement to Facebook, the school said they had liaised with police who are patrolling outside the school.

The lockdown was lifted at 4pm.