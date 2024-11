Millions of Americans cast their vote and Medsafe celebrated by the govt.

The Armed Offenders Squad is at a property in the Hastings township of Flaxmere after reports of a firearms incident.

Police were called to a Yarmouth Rd address about 3.45pm.

“At this stage, no injuries have been reported and it is believed to be related to a family dispute,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said multiple cordons were in place at the Flaxmere Ave intersections with Margate Ave and Chatham Rd and the intersection of Chatham Rd and Margate Ave.