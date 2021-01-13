Armed group steal vehicle near Havelock North's Anderson Park

A group of armed offenders stole a vehicle near Anderson Park about 9.20pm on Wednesday. Photo / File

A group armed with weapons who stole a vehicle in Havelock North remain on the run.

Police received a report of an armed theft of a vehicle near Anderson Park about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a group of people with weapons stole a vehicle.

The spokeswoman said the weapons are not believed to be firearms.

"It's not entirely clear where the occupant of the vehicle was at the time of the incident," she said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing.

