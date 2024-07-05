Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Arch rivals begin Poverty Bay club hockey weekend

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
3 mins to read
Waituhi face a tough Poverty Bay men's club hockey ask this weekend when they come up against undefeated YMP A, while LPSC Traktion will be determined to march on strongly when they play their clubmates after their recent win over Boys' High. Waituhi's Tegan Brown (pictured in front of Traktion's Patrick Ferry in a game from last year) is a key player for his side. Photo / Paul Rickard

Waituhi face a tough Poverty Bay men's club hockey ask this weekend when they come up against undefeated YMP A, while LPSC Traktion will be determined to march on strongly when they play their clubmates after their recent win over Boys' High. Waituhi's Tegan Brown (pictured in front of Traktion's Patrick Ferry in a game from last year) is a key player for his side. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay club hockey resumed last night with a highly anticipated women’s catch-up game between reigning champions GMC Green and YMP on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

The result was not available when the Gisborne Herald went to print last night.

The action continues tonight at 6pm when Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea women play GMC Kowhai.

“Paikea should come away with a victory,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said. “They beat Kowhai in round 1.”

“Paikea are slowly improving their combinations and tonight should be an opportunity for them to further refine those.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“On the other hand, Kowhai are also gradually improving, so it should be an interesting game.”

That clash is followed at 7.30pm by YMP B versus Gisborne Boys’ High School’s First XI.

“Boys High can be expected to bounce back strongly from their loss to Traktion two weeks ago,” Scragg said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The students have fitness and skill to burn, and they will put all that out on the turf tonight.”

Boys’ High will also be keen to send off departing German student Johann Friedlaender on a winning note.

Saturday’s programme starts at 12.30pm with YMP A against Waituhi in the men’s match of the weekend.

“YMP are undefeated and will want to stay that way, but if there’s a side in the competition who can push them, it’s Waituhi,” Scragg said.

“I think it will be a close game with just a few goals in it.”

At 2pm, LPSC Traktion face clubmates LPSC Resene Masters.

“Traktion will still be on a high after their 3-0 win over Boys’ High, which I think has turned their season round.

“They will want to continue that progress against the Masters, who are still struggling with injuries to key players.”

The 3.30pm game features Gisborne Denture Centre GMC Green against PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.

“That’s going to be a real test for Ngātapa, who’ve shown us some good hockey in the past month or so,” Scragg said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But GMC Green will be determined to maintain their second placing on the women’s table (depending on how last night’s clash with YMP went).

“Ngātapa, third on the table, have a lot to play for, too.”

The final match of the weekend at 5pm has YMP A back in action against Gisborne Girls’ High School’s First XI.

“That should end up being a fairly one-sided affair,” Scragg said. “YMP A should be too strong for the students, and they will certainly give their defence a good workout. "



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand