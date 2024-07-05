“On the other hand, Kowhai are also gradually improving, so it should be an interesting game.”

That clash is followed at 7.30pm by YMP B versus Gisborne Boys’ High School’s First XI.

“Boys High can be expected to bounce back strongly from their loss to Traktion two weeks ago,” Scragg said.

“The students have fitness and skill to burn, and they will put all that out on the turf tonight.”

Boys’ High will also be keen to send off departing German student Johann Friedlaender on a winning note.

Saturday’s programme starts at 12.30pm with YMP A against Waituhi in the men’s match of the weekend.

“YMP are undefeated and will want to stay that way, but if there’s a side in the competition who can push them, it’s Waituhi,” Scragg said.

“I think it will be a close game with just a few goals in it.”

At 2pm, LPSC Traktion face clubmates LPSC Resene Masters.

“Traktion will still be on a high after their 3-0 win over Boys’ High, which I think has turned their season round.

“They will want to continue that progress against the Masters, who are still struggling with injuries to key players.”

The 3.30pm game features Gisborne Denture Centre GMC Green against PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.

“That’s going to be a real test for Ngātapa, who’ve shown us some good hockey in the past month or so,” Scragg said.

“But GMC Green will be determined to maintain their second placing on the women’s table (depending on how last night’s clash with YMP went).

“Ngātapa, third on the table, have a lot to play for, too.”

The final match of the weekend at 5pm has YMP A back in action against Gisborne Girls’ High School’s First XI.

“That should end up being a fairly one-sided affair,” Scragg said. “YMP A should be too strong for the students, and they will certainly give their defence a good workout. "







