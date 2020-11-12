Aramoana massacre: Nephew of policeman killed says he's 'proud' of his uncle

The nephew of the police officer killed in the Aramoana massacre says he is "proud" of his uncle's work.

Today marks 30 years since the tragedy, which was New Zealand's deadliest mass shooting until the March 15 mosque attacks.

On November 13, 1990 Aramoana resident David Gray opened fire, killing 13 people, including children.

The Aramoana memorial, which lists those killed in the massacre. Photo / Logan Church

He was shot and killed by the police the following day.

Among those killed was 41-year-old Sergeant Stewart Graeme Guthrie, who was the sole charge officer at Port Chalmers Police Station and immediately responded to reports of shots being fired.

He knew Gray, and Guthrie and another officer, Constable Russell Anderson, located him at his home.

Gray shot and killed Guthrie when the police officer challenged him.

Guthrie's nephew, Superintendent Jason Guthrie, said he was proud of his uncle.

The property in Aramoana where David Gray was shot and killed. Photo / Logan Church

"I always admired and was very proud of the work he did as a police officer."

"On days like today the grief of those who knew those who died is felt as keenly as it was all those years ago," said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"There are also many others still living who will be reliving the emotions they felt on that day."