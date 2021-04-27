Apple bins crash: Police charge man who crashed into Hastings orchard crates with drink driving

The car became lodged in the crates after fleeing police. Photo / Ian Cooper

A 27-year-old man has been charged over an airborne crash that ended with a car he was allegedly driving lodged in orchard crates between five and 10 metres off the ground.

The man will appear in Hastings District Court on Wednesday on charges of driving with excess blood alcohol, reckless driving and failing to stop, a police spokesperson said.

The car flew into the crates on Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair, about 12.30am on April 4, after hitting a patch of gravel at the base of the railway lines and becoming "airborne", police said.

Police said the vehicle had failed to stop for police after it was spotted driving at speed on the wrong side of Karamu Rd, Hastings.

Before being removed by crane, the wedged car became an unlikely tourist attraction, with hundreds going out of their way on the no-exit street to see it.