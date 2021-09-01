Apartment fire in central Hamilton spreads to two vehicles

Firefighters were called to the scene at 2.18pm today.

One of six apartments has caught fire in central Hamilton, with the fire spreading to two nearby vehicles.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said because the fire was at a block of flats - on Claudelands Rd, near Brooklyn Rd - it was declared a second alarm.

That meant five fire appliances were at the scene after being initially called at 2.18pm.

Waikato fire area manager Daryl Trim said at 3pm that the fire had been contained.

There were no injuries.

Although the fire was in a block of flats, the blaze had been contained to just the one apartment due to a firewall being in place.

Fire crews would remain at the scene and dampen down hotspots.