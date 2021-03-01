Apartment block on Auckland's Queen St evacuated after digger strikes gas main

Residents of a high-rise apartment block were evacuated after a digger struck a gas main in downtown Auckland this morning.
A section of Queen St was closed with cordons erected between Mayoral Dr and Karangahape Rd while police undertook a full building evacuation of those living in the Kiwi On Queen apartments, near the site of the leak.
Emergency services including fire and ambulance were also at the scene.
Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said the incident happened around 10.15am after a digger punctured a gas main.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He said the ruptured main was next to the apartment block.
Cordons had been erected around the leak, with emergency services waiting on Vector to repair the damaged pipe.
While there was a strong smell of gas through the tower block at this stage no one had become overcome by gas or needed medical attention.
Ambulances were on standby as a precaution, said Dally.