Apartment block on Auckland's Queen St evacuated after digger strikes gas main

The scene on Queen St after emergency crews arrive. Photo / Dean Purcell

Residents of a high-rise apartment block were evacuated after a digger struck a gas main in downtown Auckland this morning.

A section of Queen St was closed with cordons erected between Mayoral Dr and Karangahape Rd while police undertook a full building evacuation of those living in the Kiwi On Queen apartments, near the site of the leak.

The Kiwi on Queen apartment building has been evacuated after a digger ruptured a nearby gas pipe. Photo / Supplied

Queen St is cordoned off. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services including fire and ambulance were also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said the incident happened around 10.15am after a digger punctured a gas main.

Due to a possible gas leak a section of Queen St, between Mayoral Dr and Karangahape Rd, is currently closed as emergency services fully assess the issue. Avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fDlCDsicNB — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 1, 2021

He said the ruptured main was next to the apartment block.

Cordons had been erected around the leak, with emergency services waiting on Vector to repair the damaged pipe.

People evacuated from the apartments wait for the all clear. Photo / Dean Purcell

While there was a strong smell of gas through the tower block at this stage no one had become overcome by gas or needed medical attention.

Ambulances were on standby as a precaution, said Dally.