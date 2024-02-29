Te Awamutu College Under 18 double scull team Asarina Johnson (left) and Casey Lee Baker will compete in the 2024 Aon Maadi Regatta.

Two Te Awamutu rowers are off to Twizel next month, for the Aon Maadi Regatta.

Te Awamutu College students Asarina Johnson and Casey Lee Baker, of Te Awamutu Rowing Club, will compete as an Under-18 double scull team.

The Aon Maadi Regatta and New Zealand Secondary School Championships will take place on March 18-23 at Twizel’s Lake Ruataniwha.

The regatta is the southern hemisphere’s biggest event with some years over 2000 school-aged competitors from all around the country involved in the height of the season for school rowers.

It consists of heats, repechages, semifinals and finals spread over the week.

Johnson and Baker have been competing in regattas together since last season, which was their novice season.

They have done exceptionally well in their heats and finals throughout the season and placed second in the B final at the Maadi Regatta last year. That put them as 10th in New Zealand.

The duo also received the Graham Barclay Memorial Cup for the best club crew.

It was a special moment for the girls, proving that their hard work and dedication had paid off.

Their coach Alya Mexted held the special moment close to her heart as the award was donated in remembrance of her late grandfather, a huge supporter of the rowing club for over 20 years.

Training hard through the winter to keep fitness and strength up, the double sculls team head into their second year of rowing with an eager and determined attitude to do even better this year.

Johnson and Baker have been successful in most regattas they have competed in leading up to this event.

One of high importance was the New Zealand Club Championships held earlier in February where they placed fifth in the A final.

This placed them fifth in the country. A huge achievement for the pair.

In the lead up to Maadi, as well as lots of hard training on the water and a few more regattas, they are also holding a fundraiser, a nacho night at Humpbridge Milk, 161 Pōkuru Rd on Friday, March 8, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

All the money raised will go towards the travel costs to get to Twizel.

Nachos will be served as well as other food carts and stalls attending including Hoops & Scoops, Origin Coffee and Paradise n Slice.

Raffle hampers will also be up for grabs as well as a few other items included in the raffle.

