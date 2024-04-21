Whangārei's dawn service will once again take place on Anzac Day at Laurie Hall Park, pictured. Photo / NZME

Anzac Day will see the country band together on April 25 to pay respects to Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought in World War I at Gallipoli in Turkey. The day is considered one of the most important in NZ history as it marks the first major military action fought by the Trans-Tasman forces during that war.

On the morning of April 25, 1915, thousands of young troops from the Australian and NZ Army Corps - known as the Anzacs - landed on the beaches of the Gallipoli Peninsula, far from their homes.

They were unable to make any significant advance beyond the peninsula’s footholds as the Ottomon Turkish defence bore down on them. Instead, the soldiers were forced to endure trench warfare - with its flies, heat, dysentery, and smell of fallen comrades.

Members of the Māori Contingent took part in the first attack by a Māori unit outside of NZ as they added their might to NZ’s brief capture of the mountain range’s highest point, Chunuk Bair.

Eventually, the Allies decided to cut their losses and evacuated all troops by early January 1916.

But already, 2779 NZ soldiers and more than 8700 Australians had died.

While Anzac Day is a nod to those who died at Gallipoli, commemorations serve as a wider remembrance for all those who have served their country in times of war. The red poppy worn on April 25 in NZ has become a symbol for this remembrance, that is recognised all over the world over.

Shops including dairies, service stations, restaurants, cafes and souvenir stores can open with conditions limiting the goods they can sell, based on the type of store they are. Pharmacies can open with no conditions.

Find your nearest Anzac Day service below:

Far North

Mangamuka - 6am, Mangamuka Marae, breakfast at the marae post service.

Whirinaki - 6am, Whirinaki Monument.

Kerikeri - 5.45am, Kerikeri Domain, veteran’s breakfast after the Dawn Service at the Homestead Hotel; and civil service at 9.45am.

Anzac Day commemorations at the Kerikeri Domain. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaitāia - 6am, Cenotaph, Matthews Ave.

Kāeo - 6am, Whangaroa Memorial Hall, followed by a 10am community service.

Kaikohe - 5.45am assemble New World car park, march to Kaikohe Memorial Hall.

Kawakawa - 6am, Cenotaph, Johnson Park, followed by a civil service assembling at 8.55am at Te Hononga and marching to Cenotaph at 9.15am.

Waima - 8am, Waima Monument.

Rawene - 9am, Rawene RSA Cemetery, refreshments at Rawene Golf Club after service.

Broadwood - 11am, Broadwood Hall, Light refreshments following service.

Ōpononi - 11am, Manea Footsteps of Kupe carpark, RSA open post service.

Mangōnui - 11am, Waterfront Dr War Memorial.

Ōkaihau - 11am, Ōkaihau Community Hall.

Paihia - 6.20am at Paihia waterfront, poppy laying at 7am at Paihia Cemetery.

Russell - 6am at Cenotaph, followed by civic service at 11am on Village Green.

Whangārei

Maungaturoto - 5.45am, Centennial Hall, the public is invited to a light breakfast at RSA clubrooms after the service.

Whangārei - 6am, Laurie Hall Park.

Anzac Day commemorations in Whangārei's Laurie Hall Park. Photo / NZME

Pakotai - 6am, Te Tārai o Rāhiri Marae, breakfast afterwards.

Hikurangi - 8.30am at the corner of Monument Rd and Tahiwi Rd, bring a plate for refreshments after the service.

Maunu - 10am, Maunu Cemetery.

Waipu - 10.40am, Memorial Carpark, the Waipu RSA is open after the service to the public.

Maungakaramea - 11am, meet at the Maungakaramea Hall at 10.45am then march to the monument for a short service; followed by tea and coffee at the Maungakaramea Sports Club.

Kaipara

Dargaville - 6am, Dargaville RSA (Mt Wesley) Cemetery, followed by a civil service at the RSA green (weather dependent) at 11am.

Kaiwaka - 10am; Hakarau RSA on Settlement Rd, club rooms open for refreshments afterwards.

There are many services planned around Northland on Anzac Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ruawai - 10.30am, Ruawai War Memorial Hall.

Matakohe - 10.30am, Matakohe Kauri Museum; mounted parade around Matakohe Cemetery, RSA poppy detail at grave of Gordon Coates, service in Kauri Museum, and refreshments.

* Note: This list is based off information provided on the national RSA website and details submitted to the Advocate.