Anzac Day 2021: Dawn services and parades in Auckland and across New Zealand

Anzac Day 2021 Dawn Service. Video / Māori TV

Thousands of New Zealanders have this morning gathered together across the country to mark Anzac Day - for the first time in two years after Covid-19 restrictions meant the significant anniversary had to be marked without public services in 2020 for the first time since 1916.

And even recent arrivals in managed isolation have been able to mark the occasion.

Last year instead of dawn services and memorials Kiwis stood at the end of their driveways to remember those who served and lost their lives at war.

In Wellington in 2020, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood with her father, Ross Ardern, and partner Clarke Gayford outside Premier House.

But today people of all ages were up before dawn to gather at war memorials and acknowledge the many lives lost to war.

The national Dawn Service was held at 6am at the Auckland War Memorial Museum at Auckland Domain.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told the crowd that New Zealanders were not gathering today to glorify war, but to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including members of his own family.

Ardern also spoke at the Auckland service, saying this year we pay special tribute to the women for the courage they displayed - including military nurses and those left behind to protect and look after their families, while they lost sons, fathers, brothers and husbands at war.

Three thousand returning travellers are currently in managed isolation.

Hamilton's Jet Park isolation hotel arranged for a worker to play the Last Post for 33 guests listening - with pandemic precautions - to an early morning service, reported RNZ.

Hotel manager David latu recruited a groundsman, Robert, as the hotel's bugler, after learning he could play the trumpet.

He says hotel staff also provided hot chocolate drinks and Anzac biscuits, with poppies from the local RSA.

Officials say small ceremonies or commemorations are happening - under level 4 restrictions - at other isolation and quarantine facilities.

Commemorations and events are planned throughout Aotearoa, including a National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington from 11am.

Details of other services later this morning can be found by scrolling down this page.

Whangārei

A dawn service will be held at the Whangārei Returned and Services Association (RSA) premises at 16 Hannah St. The parade starts at 5.45am followed by the service from 6am.

Auckland

The dawn service will be held in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum at the Auckland Domain.

The parade starts at 5.45am, marching on Cenotaph Rd to the Court of Honour at the museum. The service starts at 6am.

Wintergarden Rd, Museum Circuit, Maunsell Rd Ext, Cenotaph Rd, Football Rd and The Crescent will be closed 3am-1pm.

Parking is available at the Secure Parking – The Old Brewery site on the corner of Khyber Pass Rd and Suiter St for a gold-coin donation.

See a full list of Anzac events across Auckland on the Auckland Council website.

Hamilton

A parade will be held before both the dawn service and civic commemorations in Hamilton.

The dawn parade will start at 5.50am and the civic parade will depart at 9.45am from the corner of Victoria St and Anzac Parade.

Both parades end at the Memorial Park cenotaph where the respective services are held.

Wellington

The dawn service begins at 6am at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Buckle St, followed by the Wellington citizens wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph Precinct on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St at 9am.

The National Commemoration Service begins at 11am at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Christchurch

The dawn parade begins at 6am with a parade march from the RSA on Armagh St to Cranmer Square, followed by the service from 6.15am.

The citizens' service will be at 10am at the Transitional Cathedral on Hereford St in the city. The address will be delivered by Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, RNZAF.

The Anzac service begins at noon in the Therese Angelo Wing of the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on Harvard Ave.

Dunedin

Anzac Day commemorations begin with the parade at 6.15am followed by the dawn service at 6.30am at Cenotaph at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Queens Gardens.